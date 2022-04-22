TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department reports Contessa Patino-Goines has been found and is safe once again.

This comes after she was reported missing, then was reported found on Friday morning, then reported missing again later Friday morning.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Temple Police Department needs your help to find a runaway teen.

17-year-old Contessa Patino-Goines was last seen at her home around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

If you know of Contessa’s whereabouts, you can contact Temple PD at 254-298-5500.