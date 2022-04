TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department reports D’Adrian Taylor has been found and safe.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Temple Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old runaway teen.

D’Adrian Taylor was last seen on April 18. He is 5’8’’ tall, 119 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, you can contact Temple PD at 254-298-5500.