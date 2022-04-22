TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department reports Contessa Patino-Goines has been reported missing again.

This comes after the department reported earlier Friday morning that she way found and safe.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Temple Police Department needs your help to find a runaway teen.

17-year-old Contessa Patino-Goines was last seen at her home around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

If you know of Contessa’s whereabouts, you can contact Temple PD at 254-298-5500.