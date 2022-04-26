KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works Engineering Division will be closing Southern Belle Drive, from Stagecoach Road to Sue Anne Drive, from this Wednesday until Wednesday, May 4, including overnights, weather permitting.

The road will be open to local traffic only. This closure is to allow a contractor to install sanitary sewer services in the area.

The contractor will have a traffic control plan in place, and travelers will be detoured around the work area. Travelers should anticipate delays, and are asked to use caution and to obey traffic control devices.

If you have any questions, you can contact the City of Killeen Engineering office at (254) 616-3172, or email engineering@killeentexas.gov.