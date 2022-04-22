CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some upcoming events can assist Central Texans needing to safely shred documents.

The City of Temple is hosting a free Secure Document Shred Event from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

This is a drive-thru event where city staff will remove boxes from residents’ vehicles and ensure documents are properly and securely shred. Residents can bring up to five boxes of paper.

The event will take place at Holy Trinity Catholic High School, located at 6608 W. Adams Avenue. For more information, you can visit templetx.gov.

In addition, the City of Killeen will hold a free Document Shred Day – also this Saturday – from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. This service is open to Killeen residents only, and proof of residency is required.

This event will be held at the Lions Club Park Aquatics Center parking lot, located at 1800 E Stan Schlueter Loop. Document shredding will be provided by Heart of Texas Shred, and hosted by the City of Killeen. For more information, you can visit killeentexas.gov/recycle.

Also, in celebration of Earth Day, residents of the City of Waco and all Waco Chamber members are invited to drop off items for shredding at Franklin Avenue and 3rd Street – in front of the Greater Waco Chamber building – from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Items accepted include paper, confidential documents, cardboard, cell phones, thumb drives, floppy disks, and compact disks. The public is invited to join the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, H.O.T. Shred, Sunbright, and the City of Waco to help save the planet.

There are many benefits to shredding documents, including protecting sensitive or private information containing account or personal details. Citizens are encouraged to destroy items properly in order to protect their customers and businesses, reduce safety hazards, comply with federal privacy laws, improve document security and ensure responsible recycling.