HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – The Harker Heights Police Department is searching for multiple suspects in multiple cases of theft at the Walmart located at 2020 Heights Drive.

Detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigation Division shared several pictures and descriptions on social media Friday. The individuals pictured below were involved in a Theft on April 15.





More individuals, pictured below, were involved in a Theft on March 15.





Another individual, pictured below, was involved in a Theft on October 22, 2021.

This information comes in addition to another suspect Harker Heights Police told the public about on April 13.

If you have any information on any of these individuals, you can contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400, option #2.