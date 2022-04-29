Temple, Tx (FOX 44) – Temple police report arresting a 39-year-old man on charges of molesting a juvenile male victim who was the son of his girlfriend.

John Cody Duck was booked into the Bell County Jail Thursday night on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. His bond had not been set at mid-morning Friday.

A Temple Police Department spokesperson said the investigation began with an allegation made on August 12, 2021.

The investigation uncovered leading detectives to believe the victim was repeatedly sexually assaulted over a period of time.

After the investigation was complete, an arrest warrant was obtained and Duck was picked up by officers on Thursday.