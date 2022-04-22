Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A Temple woman remained in the Bell County Jail Friday, held on $75,000 bond accused of injuring her child by striking him in the head.

Temple Police say Rosa Leona Green was picked up Thursday in the 2400 block of South 13th.

Police say that a warrant for Green’s arrest stemmed from an incident back in February when someone from an elementary school contact them regarding a student with injuries to his head,

The student told police that his mother had hit him with a spatula.

Following an investigation, the warrant was issued for Green leading to her arrest.