TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – MISSING ENDANGERED TEEN: The Temple Police Department is searching for 13-year-old Marcel Byrd.

He was last seen escaping CPS custody and getting inside a silver 2002 Honda van with the license plate KRB3148.

Byrd is described to be 5’05” and 150 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

You can contact Temple PD at 254-298-550 with info.