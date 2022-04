TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating two women in connection to a recent meat theft.

Police have issued warrants for 40-year-old Marchea Latonya Brooks and 53-year-old Latonya Thomas.

If you have any information, you can anonymously contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.