TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A second construction phase in Temple’s Outer Loop North Phase II project is set to begin on Thursday.

The City of Temple says traffic from Wendland Road to McLane Parkway will be shifted to two-way traffic on the newly-constructed south lanes of the Outer Loop (Moores Mill Road and Old Howard Road) for approximately five months.

Two lanes of traffic will be available – one for eastbound traffic and one for westbound traffic.

In addition, the intersection of Cedar Creek Road and Old Howard Road will close on Thursday, April 21, and is expected to reopen in approximately one month.

Detours will be implemented, and access to residential areas and businesses will be maintained. Drivers should use caution and pay attention to all traffic control devices. These traffic impacts are related to Phase II of the Outer Loop North Project.

Residents with questions about the project can contact the City of Temple Engineering Department at 254-298-5660.