KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Killeen First Responders and Airport personnel are working with Fort Hood officials to conduct an emergency training operation at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport on Thursday.

The Killeen Fire Department, Killeen’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Killeen Aviation officials will team up with Fort Hood First Responders for drills including disaster management and large-scale emergency and crisis situations.

They will be testing a mass casualty triage team and the command/control of emergencies. The drill is expected to begin around 11:00 p.m. and last about two hours, so residents may see or hear additional activity at the airport – but know there is no active emergency.

Killeen emergency officials work in conjunction with joint agencies and train to properly prepare for and respond to disaster situations throughout the year, and this exercise is one of many to help maintain the skills to ensure the public’s safety at all times.