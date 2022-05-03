Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 29-year-old Kempner woman is now facing felony charges after a Killeen police officer was injured dealing with what turned out to be a much less serious, misdemeanor issue.

Melissa Elisabeth Tamborino remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday, with bond set at $107,000 on charges of felony assault on a public servant and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and criminal trespass.

Officers had reported spotting a suspicious vehicle on private property in the 300 block of South 8th Street.

Officers approached the vehicle and met with two of the occupants, noting that the property had a visable “No Trespassing” in place.

When officers informed the female occupant that she was being arrested for criminal trespass, officers said she began to scream for a supervisor and began to flee.

Officers immediately attempted to restrain her, but officers said she continued to pull away and hit and kick the officers, preventing her arrest.

When they finally were able to get handcuffs on her and get her placed in a marked patrol unit, it was discovered that one of the officers had an injured wrist.

At that point what had been a simple misdemeanor charge ended up being upgraded to a felony.