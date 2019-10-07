Blastoff Personal Growth Expo

Friday, October 18th & Saturday, October 19th Waco Convention Center https://www.wacocc.com/ Admission is FREE

Blastoff is a two-day informative event for people to come and discover new ways to advance their personal growth. We will have as many at 60 different exhibitors whose goal is to tell visitors how to start their own personal growth journey. We will also have speakers hourly giving insight on personal growth as well.

So many people these days are in search of ways to improve the quality of their life, but getting answers to get started is always the hardest part. All Blastoff exhibitors will have information available on exactly how a person can take the steps needed to begin their journey to improvement. Think: Getting your health right, Getting your head right, Getting your body right, Getting your home right, Getting your appearance right, Getting your family right, Getting your meals right, Getting your personal finances right, Getting your relationships right, Getting your business right, and more!

FAQ’s • Each exhibitor will be provided a 10×10 space to use in any manner they see fit. An 8foot table and two chairs are available upon request. The cost is $300. • Electricity for your booth is available. There is an additional charge paid to the Waco Convention Center of $30 and you must complete a form in advance. • Any signage at your booth is your responsibility. You will need to be sure to bring signage supports as there will be nothing available to hang signage from. • Free wifi is available inside the Waco Convention Center. • All booths must be set up and tore down according to the instructions on the booth form. • You may sell items from your booth. You may also give away food. If you are giving away food that you have made, then let your FOX 44 representative know so they can connect you with the Waco Health Department as you will need a license.