CLIFTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A 17-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.

The Clifton Police Department responded Monday night to a call of a fight in progress at the Clifton City Park. A 17-year-old woman was found to have been assaulted by another 17-year-old woman. This fight was filmed by another individual at the scene.

After some investigation, the department can confirm this was a one-on-one fight based on the video they were given. There were other people there during the fight, but they did not actively participate in the assault.

Chief Chris Blanton says he met with Clifton High School administrators Tuesday morning, and says they are not taking this lightly. Those involved, even those not arrested, are being dealt with in a serious manner, and will not be posing a threat to other students at Clifton High School for the foreseeable future.

No further details have been released, but the department will be charging those involved to the “fullest extent of the law.” Other arrests are likely forthcoming.