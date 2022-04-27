MERIDIAN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Meridian needs your help after food was stolen from an area food pantry.

The North Bosque Helping Hands Food Pantry was broken into last weekend. The food stolen was donated to help the needy.

The missing food includes three pounds of Great Lakes swiss cheese, 32 Nolan Ryan Steaks, five Wright Brand Packs of bacon, and a box of cheese strings.







If you have any information on the locations of the food, or those responsible for this theft, you can call the Meridian Police Department at 254-435-2255.