BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The College Station Police Department and the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley need your help to find a child classified as endangered and missing.

15-year-old Victor Donney Franco was last seen at approximately 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Harvey Road in College Station. He is 5’4″, weighs 135 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. He has a scar on the left side of his head.

Franco was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, light blue jeans, and black shoes with lime green coloring. Authorities believe he may be in need of medical attention.

If you have any information on Franco’s whereabouts, you can contact the College Station Police

Department at (979) 764-3600.