COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A Tuesday night traffic stop for expired car registration leads to the recovery of two stolen guns.

College Station Police posted on social media Friday morning that one of the guns was reported stolen from an unlocked car in 2020. This led to the arrests of the driver and two passengers on charges of drugs and weapons.

The traffic stop was made by a patrol officer just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the area of Valley View Drive and Southwood Drive. The driver and one passenger were both juveniles, and they were charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Theft of a Firearm. One was also charged with Possession of Marijuana.

The adult passenger, identified as 17-year-old Montavian Raquon Reed, of Bryan, was charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.