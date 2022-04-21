COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas A&M University is returning to a traditional Muster celebration and campus ceremony after two years of modified arrangements.

The 2022 Campus Muster is taking place Thursday, and commenced with the Flag Raising Ceremony in Academic Plaza at 7:00 a.m. in honor of the 50th year class reunion – the Class of 1972. This event featured a performance of the “Aggie War Hymn” and “Spirit of Aggieland” by the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band.

The annual Reflections Display was held in the Memorial Student Center Flag Room through Thursday morning.

The annual Muster BBQ returned to Kyle Field Northeast Plaza on Thursday. This event featured free BBQ, as well as free entertainment from local country artist John Eustrom, the Aggie Wranglers, the Yell Leaders and a picture opportunity with Reveille.

Events will conclude Thursday night with the Campus Muster Ceremony in Reed Arena at 7:00 p.m.

This year’s ceremonial address will be conducted by General (Ret.) Mark A. Welsh III, USAF, dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service. Seating for this ceremony is first-come-first-served, with doors opening at 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

For those not able to attend the event in person, Campus Muster will be livestreamed on Muster Live and broadcast live on KAMU-TV.

For more information, you can visit muster.tamu.edu. More than 200 Musters will be held worldwide, each calling a different roll of names – you can learn more at www.AggieNetwork.com/Muster and tx.ag/WhichMuster.