COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Two are hospitalized after a shooting at a College Station apartment complex.

Officers responded around 8:16 p.m. Saturday to the 2300 block of Cottage Lane for a reported shooting. Two victims had minor injuries, and were transported to an area hospital.

If you have any information on this incident, you can contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.

