BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a weekend crash in Bryan.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of South Texas Avenue at 2:21 a.m. Saturday for a two-vehicle collision. One of the drivers was pronounced dead on scene, while the second driver was transported to a local hospital. South Texas Avenue remained closed until 10:57 a.m. Saturday.

On Monday morning, the victim was identified as 32-year-old Octavio Corral, of Bryan. The other driver involved was treated at the hospital and released.

This investigation is ongoing.