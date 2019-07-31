Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco/Mcgregor
98°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texas News
National & World News
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Political News
Report It
Top Stories
Arizona asks for US Supreme Court involvement in opioid case
Top Stories
Senate confirms Kelly Craft as US ambassador to UN
Biden braces for fight as Democrats turn against one another
Chinese billionaire indicted in US aluminum import scheme
Canadian police scale down manhunt for fugitive teenagers
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Cooler weather is on the way. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye gives us the details.
Top Stories
When is the next chance of rain? Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us when to break out the umbrellas.
Top Stories
The hot and humid weather persists. Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
Most of Central Texas is under a heat advisory. Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Ryan Lochte returns to competition with fast 200 IM
Top Stories
All Aces: Astros get Greinke in trade with Diamondbacks
AP Top 25 Podcast: Uncertain East, wide-open West in Big Ten
FIFA expands Women’s World Cup from 24 teams to 32 for 2023
The Latest: Minor still in Texas after trade deadline
Features
Calendar
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Contests
Livestream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Report It
DIREC TV Subscribers
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM
Bryan Patterson
enter bio here
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Stonehaven’s Summer Makeover Giveaway 2019
We’ve Got Your Back
EM Nails Contest
Should I Buy or Sell
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests