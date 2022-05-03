BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a firearm were discovered during a traffic stop in Burleson County on Monday.
Around 2:00 p.m., a Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle on Highway 36, near Somerville. During this stop, the deputy discovered the following illegal substances and contraband:
- 54.25 grams of methamphetamine
- 28.65 grams of amphetamine pills
- THC vape pen
- Firearm
- Drug paraphernalia
- Scales and packaging materials
The driver of the vehicle was then arrested.
The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety in this case.