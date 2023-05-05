Howdy howdy! My name is Cage Octavio, glad you clicked my link! I cut my teeth in Columbus, Ohio earning a BFA in Cinematic Arts from the Columbus College of Art & Design; when I also toured the country as a music video creator. After my formal education, I spent time exploring a myriad of crafts from oil painting (which I still do from time to time) to a term as a bespoke western hat maker. I pride myself on my vocation to be a prolific creator. So, now that you know a little bit about me: I would love to hear from you and see what we can create together!
