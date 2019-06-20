Contact Us

Waco

8803 Woodway Drive

Woodway, TX 76712

254-776-3844

Fax: 254-776-8032 Harker Heights

100 W Central Texas Expressway Ste 209

Harker Heights, TX 76548 Bryan

1716 Briarcrest Dr Ste 313

Bryan, TX 77802

Please contact the following for Closed Caption concerns:

Engineering*

Chief Engineer Brian South

bsouth@kwkt.com

8803 Woodway Drive

Woodway, TX 76712

[phone] 254-537-9479 Operations Director & Assistant Engineer Johnathan Kiker

jkiker@kwkt.com

[phone] 254-537-9479

Fax: 254-776-8032

Toll-Free Phone: 1-800-456-3844

*Any questions or concerns regarding closed captioning should be directed to Engineering

News

News – news@kwkt.com

Dean Wetherbee

News Director

dwetherbee@kwkt.com

[phone] 254-537-9472 Roland Richter

Assignment Editor

rrichter@kwkt.com

[phone] 254-235-7465

Weather

Mike LaPoint

Chief Meteorologist

mlapoint@kwkt.com

[phone] 254-235-7481 Emily Kaye

Meteorologist

esetser@kwkt.com

[phone] 254-235-7475

Sports

Matt Roberts

Sports Director

mroberts@kwkt.com

[phone] 254-235-7477 Mandy Knight

Weekend Sports Anchor

mknight@kwkt.com

[phone] 254-235-7476

Creative Services

Bart Cox

Creative Services Director

bcox@kwkt.com

[phone] 254-537-9476



Advertising

Debora Fowler

Director of Sales

dfowler@kwkt.com

[phone] 254-537-9484 Bradley Lacher

Local Sales Manager

blacher@kwkt.com

[phone] 254-537-9482

Chris Reed

Local Sales Manager Bryan/College Station

creed@kyle28.com

[phone] 254-235-7460 Kenyouna Ridge

Sr. Account Executive

kridge@kwkt.com

[phone] 254-537-9471

Kirk Barrios

Account Executive

kbarrios@kwkt.com

[phone] 254-537-9475 Bryan Patterson

Account Executive

bpatterson@kwkt.com

[phone] 254-537-9493

Scott Vautrin

Account Executive

svautrin@kwkt.com

[phone] 254-537-9477 Ebony Sayles

Account Executive

esayles@kwkt.com

[phone] 254-235-7484

National Sales & Paid Programming

Tricia Donavon

National Sales Manager

tdonavon@kwkt.com

[phone] 254-235-7484 Robin Rice

Programming Manager and National Sales Assistant

rrice@kwkt.com

[phone] 254-537-9486

Digital Media – digitalmedia@kwkt.com

Della Watson

Digital Media Marketing Specialist

dwatson@nexstardigital.com

[phone] 254-537-9491 Tammy Golub

Digital Media Manager

tgolub@kwkt.com

[phone] 254-537-9492

Administration