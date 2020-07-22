Midway ISD asking for opinions on when school should start

COVID-19 SCHOOL PLANS

Midway ISD is pushing back when classes will begin, and wants parents help to decide on the start date.

In an email sent out to parents Wednesday, the district says it was in the midst of finalizing its Safe Start Plan when the McLennan County Public Health District delayed all in-person classes until after September 7th.

That means Midway’s plan to begin in-person classes on Aug. 18th had to be scraped.

The school district is now looking at several new options. Some include online classes that still start August 18th.

Midway ISD is asking for parents for their thoughts on the plans. You can leave your feedback here.

For information on Midway’s Safe Start plan, go to this website.

