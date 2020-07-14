Midway ISD, Copperas Cove ISD release fall school plans

The Copperas Cove and Midway Independent School Districts announced to parents on Tuesday their plans for the Fall semester.

Both school districts want to offer in-person and online instruction for students.

Midway says parents will be able to decide which is best for their children starting July 27th. The window will close on August 3rd.

Copperas Cove parents will receive surveys in their email Wednesday, July 15th, so they can decide how their children will learn this Fall.

Responses are due by Wednesday, July 22nd.

Several school districts are announcing alternative plans for the fall because of the continuing spread of COVID-19.

