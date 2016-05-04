2 dead in shooting at Houston-area company

Two people are dead following a shooting at a Houston-area transportation company.
The Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Office is assisting the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in the shooting situation at 20431 Franz Road or Knight Transportation Incorporated.
“Upon entering the facility, we found one of the employees was shot and killed, another injured and ultimately, the suspect took his own life, a short distance away in the same facility,” Sheriff Ron Hickman said.
KPRC reports the gunman was a disgruntled employee.
