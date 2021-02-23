Debora Fowler is the Director of Sales for Nexstar’s full power stations KWKT Fox 44 and KYLE My Network 28, in the Waco-Killeen-Temple-Bryan/College Station DMA (market rank #83). Debora has held the DOS position for 14 years, making her one of the market’s most experienced sales managers. She oversees all television and digital sales for both stations. Deb has built a solid reputation with Central Texas businesses as a local marketing expert that can develop growth opportunities across all product categories with the stations’ broadcast and digital products. Deb grew up in the advertising industry, starting in 1978 as a sales assistant at a TV station in Missouri. She also worked as an agency buyer for Jordan and Associates and the Ward Group. In addition to her time in advertising, Deb spent a few years working with NASCAR, which continues to be one of her favorite pastimes today. Deb also enjoys travel and spending time with her family, including five grandchildren.