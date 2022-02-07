Chapter Representative for Central Texas Chapter GMWA

Deborah Walker was born in Tyler, Texas. She graduated from San Francisco State University with a B.A. degree in Radio/TV/Film.

She later received her Master’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with an emphasis in Journalism from the University of Texas at Tyler.

Deborah began her career in radio in Tyler, Texas at KZEY AM / Z92.1 FM radio stations.

She has over 30 years of experience in broadcasting, media, and college relations.

Currently, Deborah Walker is an Account Executive for Fox 44 in Waco, TX, and is also an On-Air Personality on Praise95, Myi95radio.com every Sunday morning from 8 AM to 12 PM.

Prior to Praise95, she served as an English Teacher for Goodwill Charter Schools.

From 2013 to 2019, Deborah worked for M&M Broadcasters, Inc., a group of nine radio stations in Waco, Texas where she started in sales, moved to National/ Regional Sales Director, On-Air Personality / Programmer on Magic 104.5 FM in Central Texas. She was the morning show personality from 6 AM to 10 AM, Monday- Friday and Sundays 8 AM-11 AM playing the Gospel Greats and the Legends on “Gospel Roots.” Deborah has also worked in formats that include R&B, Oldies, and Jazz Variations.

She has experience as a Local Sales Manager, Public Relations Director, Cable Television Sales, Television Producer, and Editor. Her Hobbies are Traveling, Bowling, Watching Movies & Eating at Pappadeaux’s!