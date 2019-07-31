My name is Ebony Sayles and I am an Account Executive for Fox 44 in Waco. I Grew up in Kerens, a small town in East Texas with one blinking light and known for being the Home of the Dallas State Fair Icon, Big Tex. I was a first-generation college student and youngest of three, which strongly motivated me, and at the age of 21 I obtained my Master’s degree from the best school in the BIG12, Texas Tech University. While obtaining my Bachelor’s in Advertising I had the opportunity to work for a local radio group in Lubbock. That job gave me insight on life in the media industry and further confirmed I was in the right career field. Upon finishing my Master’s degree I began working for Fox 4 in Dallas, and after 2 years I landed an amazing opportunity to work with Nexstar. Outside of work I enjoy traveling and visiting local farmers markets because I’m into natural products and foods. I believe life is too short to be unhappy, so I constantly surround myself with people, events, music, film, and comedy to make me laugh and smile a little bit harder!