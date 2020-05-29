University High School hosts graduation at Waco ISD Stadium

WACO, Texas – University High School held their graduation at Waco ISD Stadium on Friday morning. Each senior was assigned an entry gate with a specific arrival time, and could only bring two guests due to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Before entering the stadium, every person had to complete an 11-question health screening form, and have their temperature taken with non-contact thermometer.

“If anybody answers yes to a question or has a fever, then they’re gonna go to our triage area,” Rhiannon Settles said. “Another nurse will assist them, and then if we decide they need to leave, then they’ll go ahead and exit out a separate gate to not expose anyone else.”

“We’re happy and he’s happy, cause he wasn’t gonna come,” Barbara Crasto said. “He’s very afraid of what’s going on, but when they put it together, how we can be more safe here, he was like, ‘I’m going. I wanna walk. I wanna be like my brother and sister. And I wanna have my moment.'”

It was like a well-oiled machine getting everyone into the stadium safely, and the seniors are thankful their graduation was not taken away.

“I know originally we probably weren’t gonna have one in person,” Cassady Copas said. “But being able to come here is really special to me, cause I know a lot of people aren’t getting this opportunity. So being here with all my peers is a really great feeling.”

“Well it’s very important to us, because most of us, we didn’t get to go to prom,” David Crane said. “It doesn’t feel the same as regular graduation. We missed out on that. But it’s better that they did it at the field, because you can still bring your family and friends and they can still watch you graduate.”

“I’m actually really happy that at least we get to have a graduation and have something to remember,” Yazmine Cruz said. “Cause we’ve worked really hard these past four years. We thought we weren’t gonna get anything. We’re lucky we do. So I’m grateful for that.”

Yazmine is graduating with her Associates Degree with 75 college credit hours, and will be going to nursing school just like her mom did.

“I’m very proud of her. That she decided to follow in these footsteps,” Rosanna Cruz said. “I mean, with everything going on, since she was little, she always wanted to help people. And especially now, she sees the challenges. Especially when this first started, how hard it was for me.”