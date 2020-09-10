Hey 😊, my name is Eldridge Deveaux. I am from the Bahamas. I relocated from the Bahamas to the U.S in 2016 for college. Recently, I graduated from Florida Atlantic University in May 2020 with my bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Most often I spend my days focusing on self-development, whether that be going to the gym, reading a book or watching a motivational video. Self-development is important to me because I believe it affects every area of my life, including my professional life, therefore, I would want to be the best in everything that I do. I enjoy the outdoors and going on adventures because growing up in the Bahamas we practically lived outside and near the beaches. Meeting new people and networking is also something I enjoy doing. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with this amazing company and I’m looking forward to working with you all!