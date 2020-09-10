Eldridge Deveaux

Hey 😊, my name is Eldridge Deveaux. I am from the Bahamas. I relocated from the Bahamas to the U.S in 2016 for college. Recently, I graduated from Florida Atlantic University in May 2020 with my bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Most often I spend my days focusing on self-development, whether that be going to the gym, reading a book or watching a motivational video. Self-development is important to me because I believe it affects every area of my life, including my professional life, therefore, I would want to be the best in everything that I do.  I enjoy the outdoors and going on adventures because growing up in the Bahamas we practically lived outside and near the beaches. Meeting new people and networking is also something I enjoy doing. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with this amazing company and I’m looking forward to working with you all!

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44