Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Livestream
Newsfeed Now
NewsNation Now
SkyTracker Cameras
News
Local News
State News
State of the State
National & World News
Political News
Washington-DC
Business News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Health News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 SCHOOL PLANS
Black History Month
FOX44 Honors Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Destination Texas
Border Report
Veterans Voices
Fort Hood
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Texas A&M Defeats Iowa State in OT Buzzer Beater 84-82, Advancing to Sweet 16
Brazil becomes 2nd nation to top 300,000 COVID-19 deaths
Syria to send Lebanon emergency oxygen supply for hospitals
Women’s soccer stars join Biden to promote closing pay gap
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
SkyTracker Cameras
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
NFL Dallas
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston
Masters Report
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Baylor
Texas A&M
SEC Football
Mary Hardin Baylor
Big 12
High School Sports
High School Football
Friday Night Fever
Player of the Week
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Texas A&M Defeats Iowa State in OT Buzzer Beater 84-82, Advancing to Sweet 16
Torch relay for Tokyo Olympics kicks off its 121-day journey
Jaguars sign QB Beathard, setting up potential Minshew trade
New mom Wie West looks forward to first-tee nerves again
Antenna TV
Features
FOX44 Honors Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Living Local
Health Resource Center
Calendar
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Horoscopes
Lottery
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Contests
News Survey Giveaway
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
App
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dish Network and Nexstar reach new, multi-year agreement, returning FOX44 to its system
Job Board
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News Email Alerts
Odor forces elementary school students to leave class
Video
Central Texas placed in an ‘Enhanced Risk’ for severe weather Wednesday
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Texas Senate hit with lawsuit for requiring COVID-19 test for entry
Texas COVID-19 vaccine available for all adults starting March 29
Video
Trending now
Power lines down on Industrial Drive in Waco
Interactive Radar
Texas A&M Defeats Iowa State in OT Buzzer Beater 84-82, Advancing to Sweet 16
Arrest made in death of woman killed by stray bullet
Video
Bell County Health District releases statement on opening COVID-19 vaccine to adults
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected