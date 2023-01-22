Amber Alert issued for Jennifer and Jessica Burns from McKinney, Texas. Left to right: Jessica, Jennifer (Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety)

McKinney, Texas (FOX 44) — Two McKinney girls reported missing on Friday have been found safe, according to Texas DPS. The Amber Alert issued for the girls was lifted Sunday evening.

The 9 and 6-year-old girls were reportedly kidnapped by their grandmother, Jame Burns. According to McKinney Police, authorities arrested the grandmother in Richardson and she faces two charges of kidnapping.

Jame Burns

There are also reports that Justin Burns has also been arrested in connection with the kidnappings. He is the girls’ non-custodial father and is in the Collin County jail facing kidnapping charges.

Justin Burns

When the Amber Alert was issued, the girls were last seen on Thursday, January 19th, at 320 N. Central Expressway NB McKinney.