Groves, Texas (FOX 44) — Texas DPS has issued an Amber Alert for 4-year-old Jaiceon Robertson of Groves, Texas. That is just east of Port Arthur.

Jaiceon was last seen wearing a gray Timberland shirt and black shorts. He has scars on his arms, stomach, and legs. Jaiceon is 3’6″ and weighs 70 pounds.

Blake Robertson

He may be with Blake Robertson, who is 34-years-old, 6 feet tall, and weighs about 222 pounds. Blake Robertson has several tattoos.

There were last seen in the 2700 block of Boyd Avenue, in Groves, around 4:50 p.m.

If you see them, p;lease call the Groves Police Department at (409) 722-4965.