Coldspring, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Texas DPS issued an Amber Alert Wednesday afternoon for an 8-year-old girl from Coldspring, Texas. That is about one hour north of Houston in Trinity County.

Haven Barker

DPS believes 50-year-old Charles Estep abducted Haven Barker. She was last seen in the 2300 block of Arneson Lane in Coldspring on Tuesday.

Charles Estep

Estep may be in a black 2015 Honda Honda Accord with Texas license plate PYS4575.

If you see him, please call 911 or the Trinity Co. Sheriff’s Office at (936) 642-1424.