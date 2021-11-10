Harker Heights student arrested, accused of having a weapon

Killeen ISD police arrested a student Wednesday morning accused of bringing a weapon and illegal substance onto the Harker Heights High School campus.

A teacher reported smelling a strong marijuana odor on the student and called KISD Police. Officers took the 11th grader into custody, who was ten taken to the Bell County Jail.

KISD says all students and staff are safe and the student’s parents have been notified of the arrest.

KISD reminds students and parents that weapons are not permitted on KISD property.