Manhunt underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after Texas DPS trooper shot in Limestone County

MEXIA, Texas (KXAN) — An “armed and dangerous” suspect is on the run after he allegedly shot a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in Limestone County on Friday night.
DPS says the trooper is in a critical condition in a hospital after the shooting outside Mexia, northeast of Waco, at about 8 p.m.
DeArthur Pinson, Jr. has been identified as the suspect. Anyone who sees the 36-year-old should not approach him and should instead call 9-1-1.
Pinson is described as a black male who is 6 ft tall. He was last seen wearing a hoodie and shorts with a stripe down the side. DPS said he may be wearing glasses.
Early on Saturday morning, DPS issued a Blue Alert for Pinson.
Blue Alerts are issued for people who are accused of killing or seriously injuring a law enforcement officer.