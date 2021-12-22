Texas A&M has withdrawn from the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl because of COVID-19 issues.
According to a tweet from the school, the Aggies’ roster is not in a position to safely play in the Dec. 31st game against Wake Forest.
“It is unfortunate, but we just don’t have enough scholarship players available to field a team,” Aggie head football coach Jimbo Fisher said, according to the university.
The bowl game organizers are working with the NCAA, ESPN, and conference leaders to find a replacement team. They hope to have someone in place by tomorrow.