Texas A&M has withdrawn from the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl because of COVID-19 issues.

According to a tweet from the school, the Aggies’ roster is not in a position to safely play in the Dec. 31st game against Wake Forest.

Due to a combination of COVID-19 issues within the program, as well as season-ending injuries, the Texas A&M football roster is not in a position to safely participate in the upcoming Dec. 31 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest. — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 22, 2021

“It is unfortunate, but we just don’t have enough scholarship players available to field a team,” Aggie head football coach Jimbo Fisher said, according to the university.

The bowl game organizers are working with the NCAA, ESPN, and conference leaders to find a replacement team. They hope to have someone in place by tomorrow.