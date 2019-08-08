Actor plays hero on and off screen

He’s an actor who played a hero in real life. Danny Trejo helped rescue a baby trapped in an overturned car after a collision at a Los Angeles intersection.

Video shown on local TV shows the actor at the crash scene in the Sylmar neighborhood yesterday. The actor says he crawled into the wrecked vehicle from one side _ but couldn’t unbuckle the child’s car seat from that angle.

He says another bystander was able to unlatch the car seat _ and together they pulled the baby to safety. In all, three people were taken to a hospital _ and authorities say none of the three had life-threatening injuries.

Trejo is 75 and hails from L.A. He’s best known for playing Machete in the “Spy Kids” and “Machete” movies.