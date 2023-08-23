LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hip-hop, the most popular genre in America, turned 50 this August. Born in the Bronx and spread to every corner of the world, it’s hard to find the words to express the culture’s influence and legacy — but, hey, that’s what the music is for.

To celebrate this momentous milestone, pioneers Public Enemy and Ice-T will headline The National Celebration of Hip-Hop, free concerts held at the West Potomac Park on the National Mall in Washington D.C. on Oct. 6 and 7.

“Hip-hop is beyond, not just a musical genre,” said Public Enemy ‘s Chuck D in a statement. “It’s a cultural movement that has dominated art, fashion, politics, poetry, academia, film and every corner of the world for the past 50 years. This National Celebration brings it all together in one place for the people, by the people.”

Legendary acts like Kurtis Blow, Kid ’n Play, Soulsonic Force, Roxanne Shante, CL Smooth, Melle Mel and Scorpio, The Sugarhill Gang, Peter Gunz, DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell, Mad Skillz, MC Sha-Rock, Busy Bee, Joe Ski Love, Positive K, Boogie Black, Mick Benzo will also perform. Additional acts will be announced soon.

“We are honored to continue to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop against the backdrop of America’s Capitol with a free event for everyone. I can’t wait to get on stage and do our thing,” said Flavor Flav in a statement.

Registration for the free concert is now open at NationalCelebrationofHipHop.com. Tickets are first come, first serve. VIP packages will be available for purchase on the site as well.