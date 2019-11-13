Catching up with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 53rd Annual CMA Awards will end with the coveted Entertainer of the Year award. One of the nominees, Garth Brooks, is no stranger to the night’s biggest honor. Garth is a six-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner.

We caught up with Garth and his better half, Trisha Yearwood while they were donating hours of their time to build homes for Habitat for Humanity in Nashville.



Their love for one another shined well beyond the sweat and dirt, while the CMA Music Awards were still top of mind.

“The coolest thing is that I’ll be going with the most gorgeous date in the room that night, no offense to anyone else,” says Brooks.

However, look out Trisha, Garth has his eyes already set on his next love and the two will be sharing the CMA spotlight center stage. “I think I’m doing something with my next wife Blake Shelton. I think we are doing a duet together,” Brooks laughed.

Hopefully, the country couple will be above water while performing “Dive Bar,” but Garth has just one request. “He’s funny, and my only thing is can somebody get me an apple box or something so I can look like I’m within a foot of him, you know ’cause he’s so tall but that’s going to be a blast,” he laughed.

The song is also up for Musical Event of the Year.

“Always you feel lucky to be nominated, but it’s kind of a party and good for everybody that walks out of there with a trophy and good for everybody that’s nominated.”

Always humble, Garth has won the most Entertainer of the Year awards in CMA history, yet he says he still gets the jitters.

Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban are also hoping to land the big win, but Garth says the honor really belongs to the band and crew.

“The bottom line is this, they are all deserving, all the nominees are deserving, but I’m going to say nobody works harder than the band and crew that I get to be part of and I’m sure that, you know, I’m sure the other guys are all going to say that as well. as well as Ms. Underwood would say probably to, but I think we all love our band and crew and think that should belong to them so I get why all 5 would love to take it home to their band and crew, because the band and crew never gets the recognition that the artists do so I would love to hand it to them this year,” proclaims Garth.