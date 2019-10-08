Eagles plan massive ‘Hotel California’ performances on tour

FILE – This Feb. 8, 2019 file photo shows Don Henley, left, and Vince Gill performing “Eagle When She Flies” at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton in Los Angeles. Eagles, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, are planning massive performances of their album “Hotel California” during their 2020 tour. Performances of the band’s 1976 album will include a 46-piece orchestra and a 22-voice choir. Organizers announced Tuesday that in total, 77 musicians are expected to be onstage while Eagles perform hits from the album including “New Kid in Town” and “Life in the Fast Lane.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eagles are planning massive performances of their album “Hotel California” during their 2020 tour.

Performances of the band’s 1976 album will include a 46-piece orchestra and a 22-voice choir. Organizers announced Tuesday that in total, 77 musicians are expected to be onstage while Eagles perform hits from the album including “New Kid in Town” and “Life in the Fast Lane.”

The band’s 2020 tour will kick off Feb. 7 in Atlanta and end April 18 in Los Angeles. Stops will include New York, Dallas, Houston and San Francisco.

The band recently performed the album in its entirety at shows in Las Vegas, the first time in its history that it had played the whole album in concert.

Tickets go on sale Friday on Ticketmaster.