First Marvel Comics issue sells in Texas for $1.26 million

Entertainment News
This Oct. 8, 2019 image provided by Heritage Auctions shows a rare near mint condition copy of the first Marvel Comics comic book. Heritage Auctions says the 1939 comic book sold for $1,260,000 million on Thursday Nov. 21, 2019. (Heritage Auctions via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — A rare near-mint condition copy of the first Marvel Comics comic book has sold at auction in Dallas for $1.26 million.

Heritage Auctions says the Marvel Comics No. 1 from 1939 sold Thursday. Heritage says the buyer wished to remain anonymous.

Ed Jaster, senior vice president at Heritage, calls it “a historic copy of a historic comic book.” The issue features the first appearances of characters such as the Human Torch, Ka-Zar, Angel and the Sub-Mariner.

Heritage says the comic book was first purchased at a newsstand by a Uniontown, Pennsylvania, mail carrier who made a practice of buying the first issue of comic books and magazines. Jaster says that since then, the issue has only changed owners a handful of times.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

