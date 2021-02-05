Gamer’s Corner: February 2021

Reactions to the death at 91 of Oscar winner and “Sound of Music” star Christopher Plummer:

“The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend. I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humor and fun we shared through the years. My heart and condolences go out to his lovely wife, Elaine, and his daughter, Amanda.” — Plummer's “Sound of Music” co-star Julie Andrews, in a statement.