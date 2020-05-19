Gamers Corner: May 2020

Epic Games unveiled Unreal Engine 5 an update to one of the most successful game engines to date. The demo showcases real-time footage and the new graphics capabilities of Sony’s PlayStation 5 gaming console, but, so far, there is no actual game-play footage to be seen. Rumors say the new PS5 will be launched around the holidays later this year.

Speaking of new consoles, the vice president of XBOX Games says he is excited for the next generation of XBOX. During a recent interview, Phil Spencer equated the technological jump from the 8th to the 9th generation console like that of the jump from 2D to 3D. Among the technological jumps, is the reduction of input lag during gameplay.



Among the new releases for May is the newest addition to the planetary phenomenon, “Minecraft.” It’s called “Minecraft Dungeons” and launches on PS4, XBOX One and Nintendo Switch May 26th. This dungeon crawling game will have players searching for treasure and loot while fighting against enemies, instead of the building and crafting focus “Minecraft” is known for.



“Last of Us: Part 2” has been delayed a few weeks from its previously scheduled May 29th release and is now set to go on sale June 19th. However, “Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition” for the Nintendo Switch is right on schedule for the end of May.



“Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition”, a Japanese Role-Playing Game, originally released for the Nintendo Wii in 2010, brings back the original voice cast, but gets an upgrade for the Nintendo switch with state-of-the-art graphics and new story elements. That’s all from the Fox 44 News Gamers Corner for the month of May.

