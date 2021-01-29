Gamer’s Corner: Top Ten Game’s Of 2020

10 : DOOM: Eternal

This entry into the classic doom series follows the story of the 2016 reboot of DOOM and has players defending earth from an invasion of demons from literal hell. As the story progresses, the curtain is pulled back, revealing more about the conflict between the demons and other forces previously unknown in the franchise. The shooter gameplay is some of the best I’ve played. Being very action oriented and fast paced.

Despite having a wide variety of demons to fight and tons of secrets to uncover — doom eternal is not higher on my list because it is rather difficult to complete, and the multiplayer is rather generic.

Resident Evil 3 (Remake)

The Resident Evil series has seen somewhat of a renaissance in recent years. This remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis puts players back in Racoon City, during the middle of a viral zombie outbreak.. In addition to the zombies, zombie dogs and monsters, you are being hunted by the titular Nemesis, an unrelenting predator armed to the teeth with its eyes on you. While scary — the game leans more to the action side of later entries, with a dedicated dodge mechanic. Those looking for more of a scare would probably prefer the previous remake, Resident Evil 2.

Marvels Avenger’s

This adaptation of one of the world’s biggest super hero teams puts players through various online and off line missions as some of your favorite marvel heroes, such as Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, and Hulk. The story campaign is the main draw to the game with a well crafted narrative surrounding Marvel’s Kamala Khan. Where the game tends to suffer is the repetitive online mission structure, where players are either defending a position, raiding S.H.I.E.L.D vaults, and freeing prisoners. Still, the game is being updated adding new heroes to play and more story content, slated for later this year.

Star Wars: Squadrons

Ever want to fly through space in an X-Wing or a Tie Fighter ? This game is for you. This spacefaring entry in the star wars franchise has you playing as both the empire and the rebellion in a split story line set during the events of Return of the Jedi. The gameplay has players dogfighting not only through single player missions, but also through multiplayer six vs six battles.

Cyberpunk 2077.

This dark RPG was set to be the game of 2020. Unfortunately, console players found a nearly unplayable game. However after significant patches and updates. The game is much more accessible now. Even with the bugs and glitches, the game’s story is top notch, with realistically written and relatable characters and engaging missions. Sadly, the state which this game launched in on consoles , which lead me to stop playing the game for about a week, puts cyberpunk out of the top 5.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing came out in a pivotal moment in 2020, when most people were staying indoors under lockdown. Players were looking for a way to destress during the pandemic. With such activities as fishing, crafting , and hanging out with your animal neighbors , this game provides a rather nonviolent and relaxing alternative to most games on this list, and was a bright spot in the year 2020

Spider-man :Miles Morales

This webslinging adventure launched the playstation 5 to major success. This version has peter parker going on vacation leaving another Spider-man in charge of protecting new york . This game truly shows off the power of the Playstation 5 , with ray tracing at 4k and 60 frames per second. But the game also has a fantasic story, centering on miles coming into his own as not being the Spider-man everyone is used too, but as his own hero. That combination along with smooth and fluid web swinging and combat, make this a fantastic game as well as a must have.

Last of Us: Part 2

Last of Us part 2 had a lot to live up to, with how critically acclaimed the original game was in terms of its story. Last of Us Part 2 mostly exceeded expectations with its revamped gameplay. Its story, while well written did suffer from its execution. It is a bit long for what it is trying to convey and is split very disjointedly between two protagonists. Still this game was a rather good entry for 2020

Final Fantasy VII Remake

When this game was released, fan anticipation was at an all time high. The 1997 classic was a turning point for the RPG genre, and with this remake expectations were blown out of the water. With an expanded story up to the party’s escape from Midgar, strategic yet action packed combat, and memorable characters, such as Tifa, Barrett, and Sephiroth, this title serves as a love letter to fans of the original .