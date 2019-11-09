‘Jersey Shore’ star pleads not guilty to domestic violence

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

FILE – This Aug. 26, 2019 file photo shows “Jersey Shore” cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J. Ortiz-Magro pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, child endangerment, false imprisonment and other misdemeanors Friday, Nov. 8, after his arrest last month in the Hollywood Hills. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, child endangerment, false imprisonment and other misdemeanors after his arrest last month in the Hollywood Hills.

The 33-year-old Ortiz-Magro entered the plea Friday in Los Angeles to seven misdemeanor counts that also included criminal threats, brandishing a weapon and resisting arrest.

Police say Ortiz-Magro was uncooperative and they had to use a stun gun to take him into custody on Oct. 4.

Ortiz-Magro’s attorney Scott Leemon says the facts around the arrest have been misreported and exaggerated, and they look forward to addressing the situation with the city attorney.

Ortiz-Magro has had frequent disputes with Jennifer Harley, his on-and-off girlfriend and mother of his child. Harley has also been arrested involving scuffles with Ortiz-Magro but charges were dismissed.

