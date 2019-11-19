Michelle Obama signs ‘Becoming’ copies on book’s anniversary

Former first lady Michelle Obama holds hands with Kaitlyn Saunders, 8, next to her mother Katrice Saunders, of Washington, after the 8-year-old told Obama how inspired she is by her and how she is a competitive figure skater, as they buy signed copies of Obama’s book, “Becoming,” Monday Nov. 18, 2019, at Politics and Prose Bookstore in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Obama marked one year since publication of her best-selling memoir at a book signing in the nation’s capital Monday.

“It’s so good to meet you,” the former first lady told patrons as she signed copies of “Becoming” at a Washington, D.C., bookstore.

More than 11.5 million copies of the memoir have been sold worldwide since it was first published in November 2018.

Mrs. Obama then embarked on a rock-star-style tour of more than 30 cities in the U.S., Canada and Europe to promote the book.

Patrons did not seem to mind the hours-long wait outside in the November chill before they were ushered inside the bookstore.

Behind a black curtain, Mrs. Obama sat at a table. The shelves behind her were stacked with copies of “Becoming,” along with an accompanying journal being released Tuesday.

“She looks so much younger than I thought,” one man was overheard saying as he waited in line.

“She looks beautiful,” exclaimed a woman. “Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh,” gushed another woman in line.

Rosalind Myers, an attorney from Rockville, Maryland, told those still waiting outside as she left the store that “it’s worth the wait.”

Myers said she had missed two previous opportunities to see Mrs. Obama at her book events. But on Monday, Myers was 26th in line.

“She took the time to look me in the eye, to shake my hand,” Myers said. “She’s a beautiful woman inside and out.”

In “Becoming,” Mrs. Obama tells the story of her upbringing on the South Side of Chicago, her academic and professional careers as an attorney and health care executive, her marriage to Barack Obama, their daughters Malia and Sasha, the 2008 presidential campaign and the election that made them the first black U.S. president and first lady.

